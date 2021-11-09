Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police arrested a garbage collector for allegedly harassing an eight-year-old minor girl inside Sion hospital in Mumbai.

The incident took place on November 7.

The accused is currently under police custody, informed the Police. (ANI)

