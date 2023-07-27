Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested three foreign nationals in two separate cases and recovered drugs worth Rs 68 lakh from them, an official said on Thursday.

The Worli unit of the anti-narcotics cell (ANC) on Wednesday apprehended a 45-year-old Nigerian near Mahim railway station and recovered 200 grams of methamphetamine and 100 grams of mephedrone(MD) worth nearly Rs 60 lakh, he said.

The Nigerian stayed at Nalasopara in Palghar district and used to sell drugs to peddlers in Mumbai, the official said.

During the probe, the police found that the Nigerian was living in India without valid documents. He came to India on a medical visa in 2012 and later got into garment business, the official said.

In another case, the Azad Maidan unit of the ANC arrested two Tanzanians from a hotel at Dongri in South Mumbai and seized 60 grams of cocaine worth nearly Rs 8 lakh from them, he said.

So far this year, the ANC has arrested 132 people, including 15 foreign nationals, and seized drugs worth Rs 28.11 crore, he said.

