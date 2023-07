Vehicles wade through the waterlogged streets of Marine Lines and Churchgate East after heavy rainfall, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Mumbai, July 27: In the wake of heavy rains and floods in Maharashtra, 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are kept on standby in various districts in the state. Amid the heavy rainfall, different areas of Mumbai City witnessed waterlogging on Thursday. According to India Meteorological Department, Mumbai has received over 90 per cent of the average seasonal rainfall till Thursday.

The Average monsoon rainfall in Mumbai is 2300 mm and the number has already touched 2128 mm. The number marks 92.5 per cent of the annual average rainfall in Mumbai. All schools and colleges remained closed in Mumbai city and suburbs on Thursday as heavy rain battered the state. Mumbai School Holiday: All Government and Private Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut on July 27 as IMD Issues Red Alert Predicting Heavy Rainfall.

Heavy Rainfall Lashes Mumbai

#WATCH | Maharastra: Severe rain lashes parts of Mumbai. 'Orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall was issued for the city for today. (Visuals from Wadi Bandar) pic.twitter.com/5x0BBRPO4u — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

The direction issued by the municipal corporation would apply to all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges. Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, "In view of the heavy rainfall, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs for tomorrow, July 27.”

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Mumbai experienced moderate to heavy rainfall from July 25-26. The Weather Department said that Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 25 to 8:30 AM on July 26." Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Maharashtra City, Causes Waterlogging in Multiple Areas (Watch Video).

Mumbai recieved moderate to heavy rainfall from 0830 IST of July 25 to 0830 IST of July 26 Rainfall in mm Santacruz 86.1, Colaba 44.6, Bandra 58.0, Dahisar 112.0, Ram mandir 87.5, Chembur 32.5, Byculla 16.0, CSMT 43.0, Matunga 21.0, Sion 51.0," tweeted the IMD.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, "Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, the Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 AM."

