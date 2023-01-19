(Eds: Adds details)Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Actor Rakhi Sawant's statement was recorded on Thursday in connection with an FIR registered against her on the complaint of another woman actor for allegedly circulating the latter's video links and photos on social media, a Mumbai police official said.

Following the actor's complaint, the Amboli police had registered an FIR against Sawant under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

Sawant was detained during the day and brought to the police station and was allowed to go home after her statement was recorded, the official said.

Sawant had earlier appeared in a season of the popular reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' and also featured in the movie 'Main Hoon Na' directed by Farah Khan.

