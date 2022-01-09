Mumbai Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist from drowning in the sea near Gateway of India in Mumbai on Sunday.

According to Mumbai Police, the woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat.

