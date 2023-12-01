India News | Mumbai Police's Sniffer Dog 'Leo' Finds Missing 6-year-old Child

In a remarkable demonstration of canine skill, a sniffer dog of the Mumbai police's Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) named Leo assisted the Mumbai Police in locating a kidnapped 6-year-old child from the Ashok Nagar area of Andheri East, Mumbai.

Agency News ANI| Dec 01, 2023 11:18 AM IST
India News | Mumbai Police's Sniffer Dog 'Leo' Finds Missing 6-year-old Child
Mumbai police sniffer dog 'Leo'. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): In a remarkable demonstration of canine skill, a sniffer dog of the Mumbai police's Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) named Leo assisted the Police in locating a kidnapped 6-year-old child from the Ashok Nagar area of Andheri East, Mumbai.

The child had gone out to play with friends but did not return home, causing his family to worry. Despite an extensive search, they could not find any trace of him.

The family then approached the Powai police station, which is close to their residence. The Powai police took the matter seriously, registered the case, and formed a team to start the search.

The search was challenging due to the lack of CCTV coverage in the area, which is a slum. However, the Powai police initiated an investigation with the assistance of technical resources, covert informers, and local residents.

To expedite the search for the missing child, the police called in a dog squad. The search operation was conducted based on the scent of the T-shirt that the child had worn that day. Leo, the police's search dog, was first taken to the boy's house. Shortly after that, Leo led the police to the location of the child, who was found in the Ambedkar Garden, Ashok Tower area.

The child was safely returned to his family. (ANI)

