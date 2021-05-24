Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) Mumbai reported 1,057 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down 374 from a day ago, taking the tally to 6,98,867, while 48 patients succumbed to the infection and more than 1,300 recovered, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 48 fresh fatalities took the toll to 14,671.

Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases dipped by 374 and death by one as compared to Sunday, when the city had witnessed 1,431new cases and 49 deaths.

This was the fourth occasion in May when Mumbai's daily death toll was below the 50-mark.

The financial capital of the county had reported the highest-ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4, while it had witnessed the highest daily death during the second wave - at 90 - on May 1.

Mumbai has 28,086 active COVID-19 cases after the discharge of 1,312 patients from hospitals in the past 24 hours, according to the BMC.

As per the civic body, with a total of 6,53,998 recoveries so far, the recovery rate in the city stands at 93 per cent.

Mumbai's average growth rate of COVID-19 cases has improved to 0.20 per cent.

According to the BMC data, the growth rate of COVID-19 infections between May 17 and May 23 was 0.20 per cent, while case the doubling rate was 334 days.

The civic body said at present, Mumbai has 44 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus) is 208.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)