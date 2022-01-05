Mumbai, January 5: Mumbai reports 15,166 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 61,923 in the city, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

With these, Mumbai's tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 8,33,628, while the death toll increased to 16,384, said the BMC in a bulletin.

The overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 0.78 per cent and the doubling rate of patients is 89 days. A total of 714 people were recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative recoveries mounted to 7,52,726. The recovery rate is currently at 90 per cent in the city.

As per the BMC, 1218 patients were hospitalised today. 80 patients are on Oxygen out of total hospitalised patients. Out of 30,565 available beds, only 5,104 are occupied by the patients so far. Only 14.4 per cent of beds are occupied out of the total available beds.

BMC has traced 31,182 contacts in the last 24 hours. There are 20 containment zones in the BMC region and 462 buildings are sealed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000-mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 26,538 new cases, 8 deaths and 5,331 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The active cases rise to 87,505 in the state. The State's Omicron case tally at 797 including 330 recoveries.

