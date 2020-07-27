Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rose by 1,033 to 1,10,129 on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

At 39, the city recorded its third lowest single-day fatality count so far, it said, adding that the toll now stands at 6,119.

27 of the 39 deceased had underlying health conditions, according to the BMC.

The lowest one-day death toll at 39 had been reported on July 6 and July 11.

With 1,706 patients being discharged in the day, the number of recovered cases increased to 81,944, the BMC said.

Mumbai now has 21,812 active cases. A total of 859 new suspected patients were admitted in hospitals during the day, it said.

