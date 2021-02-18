Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported 736 new coronavirus cases, which increased its overall tally to 3,16,487, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is for the second consecutive day that the city has reported over 700 new infection cases. On Wednesday, there were 726 cases in the city.

On Monday and Tuesday, the number of daily cases had gone below the 500-mark.

The city's death toll due to the infection has now reached 11,430 with four new deaths, the BMC said in its data.

According to it, the number of recovered patients jumped to 2,97,995 as 473 patients recovered and got discharge from hospitals, while the count of active patients also surged to 6,201.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 0.17 per cent and the average doubling rate of COVID- 19 cases is 417 days.

With 22,382 COVID-19 tests conducted on Thursday, the total test count increased to 30,80,528.

Earlier this month, the civic body conducted around 15,000 COVID-19 tests daily, but in view of the rising infection cases, it has increased the tests since Wednesday.

According to a BMC official, 13,413 people, including 3,316 healthcare workers and 10,197 frontline workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 28 vaccination centers in the city during the day, taking the total number of inoculated persons to 1,47,438.

Officials said that of the 13,414 people, 954 were administered the second dose of the vaccine, which took the count of people who got the second jab to 1,630.

