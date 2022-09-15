Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported 138 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,48,640 and the toll to 19,722, a civic official said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Woman Falls Out of Auto-Rickshaw Resisting Mobile Snatcher, Suffers Injuries.

On Wednesday, the city had seen 203 cases and two deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

Also Read | Canara Bank Fraud Case: CBI Raids Several Locations in Mumbai, Gujarat in Connection With Rs 428 Crore Fraud.

Of the new cases, only 14 are symptomatic, the official added.

The recovery count rose by 289 and reached 11,27,609, leaving the city with 1,309 active cases, he added.

BMC data showed that 1,82,05,946 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai so far, including 8,433 in the last 24 hours.

This is lower than the 9,281 tests conducted in the preceding 24-hour period.

It also revealed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the growth rate of cases between September 8 and 14 was 0.019 per cent.

The caseload doubling time was 3,783 days, as per official data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)