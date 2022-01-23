Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Mumbai on Sunday reported 2,550 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 10,34,833. The death toll rose to 16,535 after 13 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the city civic body said.

Also Read | Meet Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's 'Tallest' Man, Who Recently Joined Samajwadi Party Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

A statement from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said that 84 per cent or 2,142 of the 2,550 new patients are asymptomatic. It said 337 more patients were hospitalised of whom 40 are on oxygen support.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 119 Cartons of Liquor, Brought To Distribute in Upcoming Polls, Seized in Shamli.

The percentage of occupied beds out of the total beds available in Mumbai is 10.6 per cent, it said.

A total of 217 patients were discharged in Mumbai on Sunday, which raised the number of recoveries to 9,95,786.

Mumbai is now left with 19,808 active cases.

With 45,993 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in the Maharashtra capital has gone up to 1,49,77,218, as per the statement.

Mumbai's recovery rate is 96 per cent. The case doubling rate is 125 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)