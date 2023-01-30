Mumbai, Jan 30 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported one COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 11,55,248, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by four in the last 24 hours and reached 11,35,493, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of eight, he said.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 5,45,902 days.

The growth rate of cases between January 23 and 29 was 0.0001 per cent.

So far, 1,87,07,548 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 1,119 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

