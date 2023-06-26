Mumbai, Jun 26 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported a single COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 11,63,932, while the death toll and recovery count stood unchanged at 19,773 and 11,44,140, respectively, a civic official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said the active caseload was 19.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and overall growth rate of cases between June 19 and 25 was 0.0002 per cent.

Mumbai's caseload doubling time was 3,66,558 days, as per BMC data.

