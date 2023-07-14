Mumbai, Jul 14 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported one COVID-19 case and zero fatality, which took the tally to 11,63,995 and kept the toll unchanged at 19,775, a civic official said.

On Thursday too, the city had seen one case and zero death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by three in the last 24 hours to touch 11,44,197, leaving the city with an active caseload of 23, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 7 and 13 is 0.0003 per cent. The caseload doubling time stands at 2,49,937 days.

So far, 1,89,06,311 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 557 in the last 24 hours, as per civic data.

