Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): A 65-year-old Mumbai woman became a victim of cyber fraud amounting to Rs 6,91,859 after she responded to a fake message of an overdue electricity bill.

The victim, a resident of Mumbai's Andheri area, received a message on her husband's phone about an unpaid electricity bill. It further said that the electricity connection will be disconnected if the bill remains unpaid. A phone number was also provided in the message.

Also Read | Porn at Patna Railway Station: GRP Team Reaches Kolkata To Probe the Incident.

The victim called on the mentioned number. An unknown person picked up the call and identified himself as an employee of the Adani Electricity office and asked the victim to download the app 'Team viewer quick support'.

The victim called on the number. An unknown person picked up the call and identified himself as an employee of the Adani Electricity office and asked the victim to download the app 'Team viewer quick support'.

Also Read | Supreme Court Grants Bail to Woman Accused of Filming Court Hearing on PFI's Behest.

After a while victim receives three messages about the transaction of Rs 4,62,959, Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 89,000. A total of Rs 6,91,859 was debited from her account.

The SBI Fraud Management team contacted the victim and asked about the recent transaction on which she refused the transaction from her side.

The victim filed an FIR at Andheri Police station. Police have registered a case against an unknown person under sections 420,66(C) and 66(D) of IPC.

She reached the Andheri Police Station along with her daughter and registered an FIR about the fraud.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)