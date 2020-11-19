Kolhapur, Nov 19 (PTI) The people of Mumbai have loved the Shiv Sena for the past 25 years and they know whom to support, party leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab said on Thursday after the BJP talked about winning the 2022 BMC polls.

Parab made the remarks while speaking to reporters here, a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence his party will win the 2022 BMC elections dislodging the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit from the civic body.

The cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has annual budget in excess of Rs 30,000 crore, is being ruled by the Shiv Sena for over the past two decades.

Mumbai loves the Shiv Sena. Mumbai has loved (Shiv Sena) for the past 25 years. A lot many people came, made a lot of announcements and disappeared. But Mumbai never severed its ties with the Shiv Sena, Parab said.

The Shiv Sena leader said it is only his party which has stood with the people of Mumbai through thick and thin.

The people of Mumbai know whom to support. Lets see the elections are near, we will know, he said.

Launching a stinging attack on the Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally, Fadnavis on Wednesday termed the BMC as a den of corruption and said that life of some people is stuck in the civic body.

Without naming the Shiv Sena, the former Maharashtra chief minister said that these people need to be thrown out of power in the interest of the people of Mumbai.

