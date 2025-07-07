Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): A youth, identified as the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Javed Shaikh, was detained by Mumbai Police on Monday after a video surfaced showing him allegedly abusing a woman following a minor road accident in Andheri West.

According to police, the youth, identified as Rahil Shaikh, son of MNS state vice president Javed Shaikh, could be seen in the viral video verbally abusing the woman, reportedly after his car hit hers.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Government To Cover Signboards of 28 Liquor Shops on Kanwar Yatra Route in Haridwar With Curtains During the Auspicious Month of Shravan.

The incident took place on Vira Desai Road in Andheri West, Mumbai.

An FIR has been filed at Amboli Police Station. Rahil Shaikh has been detained and taken for medical examination. His car has also been seized for further investigation, police said.

Also Read | Why Was Palava Flyover Closed? Dombivli Flyover's Opening and Sudden Shutdown Sparks Political Row; Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress Attack Government (Watch Videos).

"A video is viral on social media where a shirtless youth is seen abusing a woman, identified as Rajshree More, after his car allegedly hit hers. He has been identified as Rahil Shaikh, who claims to be the son of MNS leader Javed Shaikh," Mumbai Police said in a statement.

Sharing the video of the incident, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Nirupam criticised the MNS, accusing it of hypocrisy.

https://x.com/sanjaynirupam/status/1942139494641406317

In a post on X, Nirupam wrote, "Drunk out of his senses. Half-naked. Son of an MNS leader was hurling abuses at a Marathi-speaking woman. On top of that, flaunting his father's influence. See the real face of those who claim to protect Marathi pride. Are MNS people attacking Hindus under pressure from these very Muslims?" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)