Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): A Sudanese citizen was arrested by Mumbai Customs, after smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh, in a paste form, via Sharjah from Sudan.

He used the baggage trolley at the Mumbai Airport to take out the 4 packets of gold.

Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted and seized heroin weighing 450 gms, with a market value of Rs 2.7 crores, stated the Customs.

The drugs were found concealed in courier parcels.

"After keeping surveillance for 5 days, the intended recipients - one Indian citizen and one Nigerian passport holder, were identified and arrested", informed the Customs. (ANI)

