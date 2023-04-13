Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, reviewed its operational preparedness and interacted with Agniveers, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court Revokes IPS Officer Vinayak Verma's Suspension Order Within 24 Hours After Police Produce Respondent.

The review was conducted on April 11, a defence statement said.

Also Read | Vehicles Can Zoom From Mumbai-Thane-Navi Mumbai 'Signal-Free' Now at Ghatkopar and Vakola.

Men and women Agniveers of the Indian Navy are currently undergoing attachment onboard frontline warships at INS Chilka.

Post completion of Afloat Phase of training, these Agniveers will undergo professional training at various schools of the Navy, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)