Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly robbing at knifepoint students of IIT Bombay in Powai, an official said.

The accused, Ayush Radhyshyam Rajbhar (19) and Satish Santosh Yadav (21), were nabbed from Pipeline Road, where they had allegedly robbed two students of the institute, the official from Powai police station said.

The matter came to light when one of the students approached the police alleging that some men had accosted him when he was on his way to the campus on January 29, threatened him at knifepoint and forced him to make an online transfer of Rs 5,000 to their bank account, he said.

A probe revealed that the accused had also similarly targeted another student on January 26 and decamped with cash and forced him to make an online transaction of Rs 18,000 to their account, the official said.

A case under section 392 (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused, he said, adding that a probe is underway to find out if the duo had been involved in similar offences in the past.

