Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Mumbai reported 501 new COVID-19 cases and nine fresh fatalities on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As per the data revealed by the civic body, the infection count in the country's financial capital has now reached 3,04,122 and death toll 11,266 with the new cases and fatalities.

The city had reported473 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities on Tuesday.

The number of recovered patients in the city increased to 2,85,307, about 94 per cent of the tally, with 490 of them getting discharge from hospitals, it said.

Mumbai currently has 6,654 active COVID-19 cases.

According to the data, the city's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is 412 days, while the growth rate is 0.21 per cent.

The civic body said that it conducted 18,867 tests in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests done so far to 26,41,996.

The number of containment zones in the city crossed 150-mark on Wednesday, after witnessing a decline of up to 130 last week.

The BMC has created 151 containment zones and sealed 2,254 buildings to curb the spread of the infection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)