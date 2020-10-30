Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai went up to 2,56,507 with the addition of 1,145 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

The death toll due to virus reached 10,218 as 32 persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

The city currently has 18,438 active cases.

The civic body said that 1,101 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the recovery count further to 2,27,142, which is about 88 per cent of the total number of cases.

Over 15.13 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the city, it said.

According to the BMC, the city's average case doubling rate is now 157 days.

The BMC has sealed 7,457 buildings and created 609 containment zones in slums and chawls.

