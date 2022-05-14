By Mundka Blaze: 25 Out Of 27 Bodies Not Yet Identified, Dna Samples To Be Taken

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): As many as 25 out of the 27 retrieved bodies from the site of a fire incident that took place in a four-story building near Mundka metro station in New Delhi have not yet been identified, according to a police official.

Also Read | Weather Update: ‘Hot, Dry Weather Likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh During Next 24 Hours’, Says IMD.

The National Disaster Response Force reached the spot and began the search and rescue operation last night soon after the fire incident.

"Rescue mission is on. NDRF is checking if there are more bodies, 27 bodies have been recovered so far, but 25 of them haven't been identified. The forensic team will check DNA samples while 27-28 missing complaints have been registered," said DCP Outer District, Sameer Sharma.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Beheads Uncle Over Black Magic Suspicion, Walks on Street With Severed Head and Axe in Hands; Arrested.

Meanwhile, the ongoing search operation that began on Friday night is likely to be completed soon, according to an NDRF official.

"The search operation is going on continuously. We have found small parts of bodies on the second floor. I think the search operation would be complete in 3-4 hours," said Vikash Saini, Assistant Commandant, NDRF.

Aiming to give "correct information" to those whose family members are missing or injured and admitted to the hospital, a help desk was set up at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

According to the notice by the District Magistrate (West) office, the people can ascertain about the missing persons or inform the desk about such persons on the helpline number 011-25195529, 011-25100093.

A WhatsApp number has also been rolled out for the purpose which, according to the notice, is +91 7982661695.

A massive fire had broken out on Friday evening that left 27 people dead and 12 injured in the tragic incident.

However, the blaze was brought under control, informed the fire officials.A total of 50 people have been rescued so far, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sameer Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)