New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): A total of 27 dead bodies of victims of the Mudka fire incident, were preserved at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and blood samples of their family members were sent to Forensic Science and Laboratory for DNA profiling and matching.

On May 13, as many as 27 people died after a massive fire broke out at an office building in Mundka in Delhi.

In the early stage of the case, eight dead bodies were handed over to their family members.

Out of the eight bodies, the DNA profiles of seven people have been matched with their family members, while one dead body of a female, did not match with her son.

Further, the FSL authorities handed over DNA profiles of three unknown dead bodies on Tuesday evening.

In addition to this, the FSL authorities have been requested for taking fresh blood samples of accused persons namely Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal to match with the dead body of Amar Nath Goyal.

Earlier, Forensic Science and Laboratory team has given DNA sample reports to the Delhi police team. Forensic teams have matched several samples with the missing persons' family DNA. (ANI)

