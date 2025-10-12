Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 12 (ANI): Committed to ensuring a potable water supply to every household across the city, Municipal Corporation Ludhiana has achieved significant progress in curbing incidents of water contamination, informed Punjab Local Government Minister Ravjot Singh here on Sunday.

According to the release, the exercise, aimed at improving the water distribution network, has started yielding positive results, with complaints of water contamination dropping from 608 in 2022-23 to 318 as of 2025. He affirmed that all the complaints have been resolved permanently.

Ravjot Singh stated that providing safe drinking water to residents remains a top priority for the Local Government Department.

He shared that 12.6 km of new supply lines were laid in 2024, while over 20 km of new water supply lines were installed in 2025 by replacing old and damaged pipelines. These projects have ensured a steady improvement in water quality and reliability across the city.

The Cabinet Minister informed that major works were carried out in Dhandari Khurd, Jamalpur Awana, Issa Nagri, Sherpur Khurd, Shanti Nagar, Tagore Nagar, Jawaddi, Sunet, Punjabi Bagh, Karamsar Colony, Khud Mohalla, Sekhewal, Jain Colony, Mayapuri, Mohar Singh Nagar, Dhandari Kalan, Dugri Phase-2, and Vikas Nagar, among other localities.

He pointed out that while the civic body continues to replace old supply lines, instances of contamination often arise from rusted private connections and illegal sewer linkages, which are now being identified and rectified as a priority.

"Our mission is to ensure that each household in Ludhiana receives potable water without interruption, and wherever required, new projects are being initiated to achieve this target," Ravjot Singh added.

The Local Government Minister further said that all the complaints received by the civic body related to water contamination have been resolved permanently, and the officials have been directed to ensure that each and every household in the city gets a potable water supply. Wherever required, more projects are also being undertaken to install new water supply lines to achieve the target. (ANI)

