New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday met veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in Delhi to congratulate the latter for being conferred with Bharat Ratna.

After the BJP leader was conferred with Bharat Ratna, Murli Manohar Joshi said that it is his great fortune that he got to work with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Nanaji Deshmukh and LK Advani.

"Deeply happy to see Lal Krishna Advani ji honored with Bharat Ratna. I congratulate him. It is my good fortune that I got the opportunity to work with Bharat Ratna Atal Ji, Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh and Bharat Ratna Advani Ji for more than 60 years," Murli Manohar Joshi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a dig at the Congress party and said that the veteran BJP leader persistently fought all his life to free the democracy of India from the hold of one party and one family.

Addressing a public meeting in Sambalpur, Prime Minister Modi said, "He (LK Advani) continuously fought to free India's democracy from the prison of one party and one family. He guided everyone and challenged 'pariwarwaadi vichardhara' (Dyanastic ideology) and linked India's democracy with the all-inclusive and nationalist ideology. Today we all are seeing the results of that. I would like to congratulate Advani Ji again and wish him a long life."

This is the seventh Bharat Ratna awarded by the Modi government, since assuming power in 2014. The list also includes Karpoori Thakur, Madan Mohan Malviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pranab Mukherjee, Bhupen Hazarika, and Nanaji Deshmukh.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani said that Bharat Ratna is not only an honour for him but for the ideals and principles he strove in his life to the best of his abilities.

In a statement, LK Advani said he accepts the 'Bharat Ratna' with utmost humility."With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the 'Bharat Ratna' that has been conferred on me today. It is not only an honour for me as a person, but also for the ideals and principles that I strove to serve throughout my life to the best of my ability," he said in the statement. (ANI)

