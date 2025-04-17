Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 16 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday staged a dharna outside the office of the director general of police in Kolkata, demanding compensation for the Murshidabad violence victims.

The protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11 turned violent, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage. Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

He had arrived here with the victims to meet the West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, following which Majumdar expressed his dissatisfaction over the DGP's version.

"We had a discussion with the DGP, and as the victim's family said, we are not at all satisfied with the version of the DGP. He has not made any promises until now. We put forward a few demands - we want a permanent BSF camp there, the victim families should be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs each... We did not find our conversation with the DGP promising. There is a big question mark on the future of Hindu children... The HC should take cognisance of the situation and order the setting up of a permanent BSF camp in the region. Even the Supreme Court has discussed the issue," Majumdar said.

Majumdar further took a veiled attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of appeasing her vote bank.

"The DGP talked to the victim families separately. He could hardly speak to them for 10 minutes... To appease her vote bank, Mamata Banerjee said all that she could in today's event. This is her policy... They make a fool out of Muslims... The victims are telling us that the number of refugees in camps is increasing by the day," he said.

Earlier, Majumdar claimed that the "call for riots was given from the loudspeaker of the Masjid."

"... According to the victims, the call for riots was given from the loudspeaker of the Masjid," the Union Minister said.

Hitting out at the TMC-led state government, he further said, "... The provocative statement made by Tawha Siddique is very shameful. This mentality is increasing with their percentage increase and change in demographics. This mentality is because they are being sheltered by Mamata Banerjee's government. According to the victims, the call for riots was given from the loudspeaker of the Masjid," he said.

He asserted that if the BJP comes to power, the party will ban any religious place used for such activities.

"PFI was active in Murshidabad... West Bengal police have made no arrests so far. The victims of the violence have travelled a long way to reach Kolkata to tell the world what happened in Murshidabad," he said.

The Union Minister further claimed that people in the violence-affected areas of Murshidabad and Shamshergan have migrated to Malda and are living in refugee camps.

"After the riots in Murshidabad's Shamsherganj, people migrated to Malda and are living in refugee camps. 11 people from there have come here to express their pain and suffering before the people of the state," Majumdar told ANI.

Notably, unrest broke out in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 11. So far, over 150 people have been arrested, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas. (ANI)

