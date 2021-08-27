Panaji, Aug 27 (PTI) A museum dedicated to feni, Goa's legendary alcoholic beverage made from cashew apples, has come up in the Candolim-Sinquerim belt in the state.

Businessman Nandan Kudchadkar on Friday said his 'Alcohol Museum', which he claimed is the first in the world that showcases the unique and rich legacy of feni brewing in Goa, is spread over five rooms that hold curios and other items associated with it.

"The project has been conceived to showcase the rich heritage of feni, which needs to be preserved for posterity. I am an ardent collector of antiques. I have been doing it right from the time I was nine years old. The collection in this museum is my contribution,” he said.

“Three decades back, many locals began to sell their land, during which antique bar curios, cutlery and all kinds of paraphernalia were sold at dirt cheap rates. No one knew what they were worth back then. This is how the concept of the museum shaped up," he added.

The alcohol museum has been set up to admire the entire process of feni being manufactured and not encourage irresponsible drinking, Kudchadkar asserted.

