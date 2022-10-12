Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) -- an amalgam of various religious, social and educational organisations in the Valley -- on Thursday condemned the Jammu and Kashmir administration's approval to the sale of beer and other ready to drink beverages in departmental stores, saying it deeply hurts the sentiments of Muslims.

It said as Kashmir is a Muslim-majority place, such directives show "utter disregard for the tenants of Islam".

"Open sale of alcohol in departmental stores will further promote addiction which is a major issue in Kashmir especially among our youth, something that the authorities also claim to be concerned about. It will also encourage immoral behaviour," the MMU said in a statement.

While the consumption of alcohol is banned in many states of India, why is it being “encouraged” in J-K, it asked.

The MMU said authorities should immediately withdraw the decision.

The body also expressed strong resentment against the NIA raid at the house of its Deputy Ameer Moulana Rehmatullah Mir, who is also the chief administrator of Darul Uloom Raheemiya in Bandipora district.

"Such behaviour and harassment by investigative agencies, first towards the founder and patron of the MMU, Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq, and then with other ‘Ulemas' and Muslim religious personalities, is aimed at scaring them so that they are stopped from safeguarding the interests of the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement added.

These acts of intimidation of scholars, imams and preachers should be stopped, it said, adding all arrested scholars and preachers, including the Mirwaiz, should be released.

