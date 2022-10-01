By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 1 (ANI): Showcasing brotherhood while also setting an example of humanity, people from the Muslim community organised the Durga Puja celebration in their locality here.

A puja pandal has been installed in the minority-dominated area, Alimuddin Street, for the two Hindu families residing in the locality.

Speaking to ANI, Md Tausif Rehman social worker and organiser of Durga Puja in the locality said that the idol of Goddess Durga has been installed and people from the Hindu community will perform a puja with proper rituals.

"Being a Muslim, we have certain limits but it's not that we cannot organise Puja. In this Pandal we have brought Maa Durga there will be rituals every day which will be followed and it will be done by the Hindu family for whom the puja is organised. Why should our brothers and sisters go to the puja pandals far away to perform puja?" he said.

A local resident Sayantan Sen said that the gesture by the neighbours sets an example in society which gives the message of humanity and brotherhood.

"We are very glad to see that this puja is being organised only for we Hindu family. This is setting an example of humanity and mankind and teaches us that there should not be any difference, as far as religions are concerned," he said.

Another member of the family who is a part of those for whom the puja is being organised, Gudiya Kumari Devi said, "It's a great occasion for me as I myself got a chance to decorate Maa Durga and get things prepared. I thank my Muslim brothers who made this possible."

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Over the years, Durga Puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is the biggest festival. This year Maha Shashti falls on October 1 and Vijaya Dashami on October 5.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. (ANI)

