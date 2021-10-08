Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) The Muzaffarnagar district administration in Uttar Pradesh imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 in view of the coming festival season, barring assembly of more than four people and carrying of firearms.

The prohibitory orders came into effect from Thursday and will remain in force in the district till December 21.

The district administration has restricted assembly of more than four people in public place, carrying of firearms and other weapons, celebratory firing, and use of "Chinese manjha", or glass-coated kite string.

According to Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh, the move was aimed at maintaining law and order during the festival season.

