Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping an eight-year-old girl here.

Special judge Baburam also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on convict Amit after holding him guilty under section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3/4 of the The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also Read | Delhi: First Successful Heart Transplant Operation Performed at RML Hospital.

The court directed that the half of the fine amount should be paid to the victim.

According to district government council Rajive Sharma, the man took the girl to a sugarcane field on the pretext of giving some goods and raped her there.

Also Read | Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Muhammed.

Hearing her cries, some villagers rushed to the spot and tried to nab the accused but he fled, he said.

The incident took place in March 28, 2015, Sharma said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)