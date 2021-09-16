Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two people in a village in Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered and one of the accused arrested, they said, adding that the minor was sent for a medical examination.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the two accused raped her at gunpoint on Wednesday and threatened to kill her, the police said.

