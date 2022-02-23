Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ministers on Thursday will hold a protest against the Enforcement Directorate and Central government at Mahatma Gandhi Smark following the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik, said Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers to hold a demonstration against Enforcement Directorate and Central government, at Mahatma Gandhi Smark tomorrow," said NCP leader Bhujbal.

He further said that the Maharashtra government will not take the resignation of Nawab Malik. "After a meeting with the CM, all three parties agreed on this," he added.

The NCP leader slammed the Centre for putting pressure on Maharashtra ministers in order to collapse the MVA government.

"Nawab Malik was arrested in the wrong manner. He is being punished for attacking the Opposition. We will fight for justice. They (Centre) are putting pressure on our ministers in order to collapse our govt," said Bhujbal.

He said that NCP chief Sharad Pawar has received calls from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leaders who expressed their support to them.

Sharad Pawar also called an emergency meeting today at his residence.

The MVA government consists of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP will hold a state-wide protest tomorrow demanding the resignation of state minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai had sent Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case.

Malik was arrested today by Enforcement Directorate. According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning.

ED had earlier today summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. (ANI)

