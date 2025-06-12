Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday asserted that serving the people of the state was his only goal and purpose, as the BJP government completed a year in office.

Majhi had taken oath as the chief minister on June 12, 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A year ago today, by the grace of Lord Jagannath and with your trust and support, we formed the government. Under the guidance of our esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, I took the oath as the chief minister of our great soil of Odisha.

“Serving the people is my sole goal and purpose... I have continuously strived and am still striving to solve your problems as a volunteer, teacher, sarpanch, MLA, and now as chief minister,” he said in a post on X.

Majhi said June 12 is a significant day in Odisha's political history, as people gave the mandate to the BJP, after ousting an "event management government" of the BJD.

“Within a year of forming the government, we have achieved many accomplishments, but the greatest achievement for us is the hope that even a child from an ordinary family working at the grassroots level can one day become chief minister.

“After becoming chief minister, I first said that our government is the people's government. That is why I always try to reach out to you, connect with you, understand your problems at the grassroots level, and work towards resolving them,” Majhi added.

