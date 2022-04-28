Shimla, April 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly shot in his neck 'out of nowhere' in Kullu district, police said.

Yogesh of Barshaini village was brought by his father and friends to Kullu regional hospital at around 2.40 am on Thursday where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Also Read | 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Former Congress Leader Sajjan Kumar Gets Bail in Murder Case.

A wound, caused by shrapnel, was found on his neck, they said.

According to police, his friends and Yogesh were smoking in his Santro car parked on Barshaini road around 11.40 pm on Wednesday.

Also Read | Apple Starts Selling Smart Water Bottles, Check Price & Other Details Here.

“Suddenly they heard a noise, loud like a blast, Yogesh started crying and they noticed his neck was bleeding,” police said.

They called Yogesh's parents and took him to the hospital but he died on his way, they said.

Yogesh's body has been shifted to Medical College and Hospital, Ner Chowk, from Kullu regional hospital for a post mortem, they said.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that a fire was probably shot from the left side of bonnet of the car which hit Yogesh's neck making a hole in wind screen, they said.

Another man sitting in the car received shrapnel injury in his arm, they said.

A team from Regional Forensic Science Lab, Mandi visited the spot to inspect the car and the crime scene, police said, adding they are yet to get any leads, but the investigation is on.

Yogesh's friends are being questioned, they said.

An FIR against unknown persons has been registered under section 304 A of the IPC and section 25 of the Arms Act at Kullu Police Station in connection with the incident, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)