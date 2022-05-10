New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Senior IPS officers N Venu Gopal and Supriya Patil Yadav have been appointed as Joint Director and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) respectively in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Personnel Ministry said in an order issued on Tuesday.

Gopal, a 1995-batch Indian Police Service officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been inducted as JD for a period of five years, it said.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

Yadav, a 2004-batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as the DIG in CBI on lateral shift basis from Intelligence Bureau for the remaining period of her deputation i.e. upto April 17, 2024, (eight years in total), the order said.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has also approved the extension in tenure of Anurag, a 1994-batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre, for six more months, beyond January 24, 2022 i.e. from January 25, 2022 to July 24, 2022 (six years in total), as Joint Director in the CBI.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here.

The ACC has approved premature repatriation two Superintendents of Police (SPs) -- Ram Gopal, a 2007-batch IPS officer of Chhattisgarh cadre and P Cephas Kalyan, a 2011-batch IPS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre -- back to their states, the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)