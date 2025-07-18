Itanagar, Jul 18 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 4,613 crore for 485 infrastructure projects across Arunachal Pradesh.

These projects, supported under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), have significantly contributed to enhancing rural connectivity, irrigation systems, and livelihood generation, NABARD General Manager Damodar Mishra said here on Friday.

Addressing the 44th foundation day of the bank here, Mishra said the institution remains deeply committed to inclusive growth and sustainable rural development in the state.

“NABARD has not only financed critical infrastructure but has also been driving rural credit planning, the digitisation of primary agricultural credit societies (PACS), promotion of micro-enterprises, and climate-resilient farming practices,” Mishra said.

He added that NABARD's vision for Arunachal Pradesh is aligned with national priorities and focuses on building self-reliant, cooperative-led rural economies.

The event also served to mark the global observance of the International Year of Cooperatives, declared by the United Nations.

NABARD's Arunachal Pradesh regional office organised a sensitisation programme on the theme ‘Cooperatives Build a Better World', underscoring the importance of cooperative institutions in achieving equitable development.

The programme was attended by Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof S K Nayak, along with senior officials from the Department of Cooperation, RBI, SIDBI, NCDC, Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, cooperative unions and other partner organisations.

Marking the occasion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu commended NABARD's role in driving rural progress.

“NABARD has been instrumental in supporting Arunachal's rural aspirations, from infrastructure to innovation. We value this long-standing partnership,” Khandu said in a post on X.

On the occasion, a booklet titled “NABARD in Arunachal Pradesh” was released, chronicling the institution's contributions to the state.

