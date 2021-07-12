New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Sunday chaired a meeting with the party national secretaries at the party headquarters in Delhi and discussed major problems in their states.

The meeting, which started around 3:30 pm, lasted for an hour.

According to sources, Nadda took inputs from the national secretaries about problems in their states, their solutions and development.

They informed that discussions were also held over the situation of post-poll violence in West Bengal and politics over COVID-19 vaccines.

Besides Nadda, 12 General Secretaries including Vinod Sonkar, Pankaja Munde, Anupam Hazra, Sunil Deodhar, Satya Kumar Arvind Menon, Om Prakash Dhurve, Dr. Narendra Singh, Priya Rahatkar, Dr. Alka Gurjar, and Vinod Tawde were present in the meeting. (ANI)

