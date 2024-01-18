New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda took part in a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme in Vishwas Nagar area here on Thursday and administered a pledge to the people to make India a developed nation by 2047.

On the occasion, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that unprecedented work for public welfare is undertaken by giving top priority to the underprivileged in the policies of his government.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Heavy Police Deployment, Five-Tier Security for PM Narendra Modi's Chennai Visit on January 19.

"A large number of people have benefited by participating in this campaign that has connected every person with the resolve of building a developed India," the BJP chief said.

Accompanied by other party leaders, Nadda performed cleanliness work at Pashupati Nath Temple in East Delhi, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

Also Read | NAM Summit 2024: EAM S Jaishankar Arrives in Uganda’s Kampala To Represent India at Two-Day 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit (See Pics).

Nadda also listened to a live interaction of Prime Minister Modi with the beneficiaries of Central government schemes. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and many other national and state-level leaders were present on the occasion.

During a virtual interaction with beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', the prime minister asserted on Thursday that a transparent system put in by his government, its honest efforts and emphasis on people's participation have led to nearly 25 crore people being lifted out of poverty in the last nine years.

Nadda administered a pledge to the beneficiaries of central government schemes and the BJP workers to extend their full support to make India a developed nation by 2047.

He also interacted with the people who visited the camp held for disseminating information about various central government schemes and encouraged them to avail maximum benefits of it.

Many other leaders of the party attended the campaign in different parts of Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)