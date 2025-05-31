New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday reviewed the health projects in Rajasthan in a high-level meeting with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar along with the chief secretary and other senior officers.

Nadda and Sharma held a meeting on May 31 to review and advance health initiatives in the state, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Medical Negligence in Tamil Nadu: Newborn's Thumb Severed at Vellore Hospital, Family Claims Nurse Was Engrossed in Phone.

The significant achievements, including notable declines in maternal, infant and neonatal mortality rates, were highlighted during the meeting.

The state also demonstrated steady progress in immunization through the Measles Rubella (MR)-I and Measles Rubella (MR)-II drives, the statement said.

Also Read | Espionage Case: Delhi Police Arrests Brother of Man Who Supplied SIM Cards to Pakistani Intelligence Operatives for Spying Activities.

Furthermore, the initiatives such as Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs), Lactation Management Units (LMUs), Comprehensive Lactation Management Centres (CLMCs), Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC), Home-Based Young Child Care (HBYC), and improvements in Post-Natal Care (PNC) were reported to be operational and expanding.

A significant progress was also noted under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (ABHIM), with the construction of Sub-Health Centres, Critical Care Units, Block Public Health Units and Integrated Public Health Laboratories currently underway, it said.

The meeting also highlighted Rajasthan's initiatives in digital health, including the adoption of platforms such as e-Sanjeevani, U-WIN, Nikshay and RJ CHIP.

Further, financial and infrastructural updates under the 15th Finance Commission and PM-ABHIM were reviewed, with the state showcasing effective fund utilization and timely project execution.

The meeting emphasized the need for strengthening inter-state data portability, rationalizing package rates etc. under the Mukhyamantri Ayushman Arogya (MAA) Yojana and expediting pending infrastructure work funded by the 15th Finance Commission grants, the statement said.

Both the Union and state leadership reaffirmed their collaborative vision to ensure accessible, quality healthcare for every citizen of the state, especially vulnerable and underserved populations, with a shared commitment to building a healthier future, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)