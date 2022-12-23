By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): With the BJP focused on the weak Lok Sabha seats for upcoming General Elections, the party's national president JP Nadda will be going on a tour of two days to Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

It may be noted that in these two states the BJP has been trying to find its foothold but has been unable to form the government so far.

While the BJP is in an alliance with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, in Odisha the saffron party has so far not been able to breach the Patnaik bastion.

"The party chief will travel across two Lok Sabha seats both in Tamil Nadu and Odisha spending a day each in both states," sources told ANI.

"Kandhamal and Puri are the two Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and Nilgiris and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu zeroed down for the visit of Nadda," the sources said.

"During the visit, the party's national president will meet the Mandal and booth president, parliamentary team handling these seats and other organisational meetings are on the agenda," the sources said.

"The visit for Tamil Nadu is slated for December 27 and Odisha will be on December 28," the sources further said.

The BJP is focussing on 144 weak Lok Sabha seats initially ahead of next Lok Sabha polls. That has now been expanded to 160 seat. The additional seats are from Maharashtra, Bihar and Bengal.

"Out of 160 weak seats, half will be covered by national president JP Nadda and the other half of seats will be covered by a combination of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh," the sources said.

The idea of the saffron party is to focus on booth strengthening, increasing the presence of party leaders, taking central govt schemes to the public, among other things.

Several union ministers including Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pralhad Joshi are among those ministers who are part of this committee looking at the weak Lok Sabha seats. Vinod Tawde is the convenor and CT Ravi the co-convenor. (ANI)

