Chitradurga (KTK), June 18 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday visited Murugarajendra Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary in the region, and held discussions with seer Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

Several other seers, along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, host of state party leaders and legislators were present.

Tweeting a picture of the meeting, Nadda's office said, he sought blessings from the seers.

The BJP chief was in Chitradurga to address a meeting of Gram panchayat presidents and vice-presidents, where he expressed confidence about "lotus blooming" (BJP coming to power) in Karnataka once again after the 2023 Assembly polls, and called on partymen to work for it.

Nadda earlier in the day addressed the valedictory session of BJP's National OBC Morcha and Prashikshan Varg today in Bengaluru.

"Today we can proudly say that no other party can come and present the statistics of inclusive development and progress like the BJP can," he said.

