Kohima, Jul 29 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said Wednesday the people of the state are hopeful of an early solution to the protracted Naga political problem following the signing of three agreements by the Naga political groups (NPGs) with the Centre.

Rio said though Nagaland gained statehood 57 years ago and is the second-oldest state in the northeast after Assam, its development has not been satisfactory because of the Naga political imbroglio, insurgency and connectivity issues.

He expressed confidence that when the final agreement is signed by the Centre and the NPGs the problem of law and order mentioned by Governor R N Ravi to the Centre will be resolved.

In a damning indictment of Rio's government, Ravi on June 16 wrote to the Centre that armed gangs were brazenly running their own governments in the state, challenging the legitimacy of its elected authority and creating a "crisis of confidence" in the system.

Rio, who was speaking at the virtual inauguration of the newly constructed state banquet hall at the new chief minister's residential complex here, said, "We (Nagas) are at the threshold of a good future because the Naga political issue (NPI) has completed 23 years of ceasefire and political dialogue while three agreements have been signed between the Government of India and NPGs.

The Framework Agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NSCN(IM), another pact was signed on October 31, 2019, when officials concluded the negotiations. The third was the preamble to the agreement on the Naga political issue, he said.

The three agreements indicate that the NPGs have agreed to be within the Indian Union and the people of the state are hopeful about the signing of all these agreements. "There should be no further delay to bring about the solution, said Rio.

The people of Nagaland want settlement, peace and development and "we as elected members have jointly formed the Joint Legislators Forum on NPI with the opposition" to facilitate a settlement which is honourable, inclusive and acceptable to the people. "We must work towards early settlement as soon as possible," he said.

It would help in accelerating developmental activities and open up opportunities for the Naga youths.

On the coronavirus situation in the state, he acknowledged the prompt response of the essential service providers and frontline workers.

Rio also appreciated all the stakeholders, civil societies, tribal hohos, youth and volunteers for supporting the government in fighting the pandemic.

He said out of the 1,460 confirmed cases till Tuesday, except for three with some symptoms, all are asymptomatic.

"Our people's immunity is strong and with the collective fight we hope to achieve our goal of defeating the COVID-19," the chief minister asserted.

