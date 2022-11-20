Kohima, Nov 20 (PTI) Celebrating 150 years of Christianity among the Nagas, the churches in Nagaland on Sunday resolved to work towards overcoming the differences within the people in the collective search for a non-violent, just and honourable Naga political solution.

The resolution was adopted during the closing worship service of the two-day sesquicentennial celebrations under the aegis of the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC).

The celebrations held on the theme 'His Story' commenced on Saturday. Delegates representing 20 associations and four associate members of the tribal churches in the state participated in the programmes.

Representatives of Assam Baptist Convention, Manipur Baptist Convention, Arunachal Baptist Churches Convention, North East India Christian Council, Council of Baptist Churches in North East India, Asia Pacific Baptist Federation, Baptist World Alliance, India Mission Coordination Committee, Assemblies of God and Christian Revival Churches also participated.

Adopting the 10-point resolution, the congregation resolved "to work for greater unity and better understanding among various groups of people through cessation of selfish pursuits and conflicts that divide and damage the historical harmony of the Nagas."

"To this end, we affirm our shared oneness and resolve to stand in the gap in our collective search for a political solution that is non-violent, just, and honourable," it added.

The church also expressed concern over the impacts of global warming and climate change and resolved to work on it.

NBCC general secretary Rev Zelhou Keyho said Christianity first came among the Nagas in 1872 through EW Clark with the Ao community.

