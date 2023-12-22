Kohima, Dec 22 (PTI) The Nagaland Congress on Friday took out a rally in Kohima as part of the nationwide protest by the INDIA bloc against the suspension of 146 opposition MPs from Parliament.

Such blatant abuse of power by the BJP government at the Centre is unprecedented in the history of Parliamentary democracy in India and the rest of the world, the state Congress claimed in a statement.

"The actual reason for which the Narendra Modi government resorted to this mass suspension was to ensure the passage of consequential bills without any meaningful discussions and debates in Parliament," it said.

Altogether 146 opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the just concluded Winter Session for demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah in the House on the December 13 Parliament security breach issue.

"We refuse to cower down to the bullying tactics of the BJP and will continue to condemn and oppose their agenda to destroy the democratic principles upon which our founding fathers built our Nation," the Congress affirmed.

