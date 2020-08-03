Kohima, Aug 3 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagaland mounted to 2,129 on Monday after the state recorded the highest single-day spike of 194 fresh infections, Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

"Altogether 194 new positive cases have been confirmed out of 845 samples tested. 136 from Dimapur, 36 from Zunheboto and 22 in Kohima," Phom said in a tweet.

The number of cases on Monday surpassed the August 1 record, in which 134 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Necessary contact tracing has been activated and all primary contacts are under self isolation," Phom said.

The source of infection in all the cases has been traced and there is no community transmission in the state as of now, the minister said.

Nine patients recovered from the disease on Monday, taking the number of people who have been cured of COVID-19 to 657, an official said.

The state now has 1,464 active cases while six have died and two migrated to other states.

Of the total 2,129 cases, Dimapur district accounted for 1,019, followed by 534 in Kohima, 252 in Peren, 149 in Mon and 66 in Zunheboto. The remaining 109 cases were reported from five other districts.

