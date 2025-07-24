Kohima, Jul 24 (PTI) Samagra Sikhsha Nagaland State Mission Director L Jamithung Lotha on Thursday said that although 70 per cent of the schools in the state are government-run, they are facing low enrolment, rising dropout rates and declining student performance.

He said private schools, despite being fewer in number, attract more students.

Speaking at a two-day workshop here, Lotha warned of rising dropout rates, raising concerns about students' migration to private institutions.

He flagged unreliable data, poor coordination among departments, and lack of accountability as key issues.

Nagaland Commissioner and Secretary for School Education and SCERT, Kevileno Angami called on teachers to improve their performance.

Angami said that quality education is the backbone of human capital -- a key pillar of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

She urged participants to take ownership of their roles.

"Whether we have done justice or not is something we must ask ourselves," she said, urging officers to plan meaningful reforms.

Principal Director of School Education, Shashank Pratap Singh emphasised the need for discipline, regular monitoring, and behavioural change, warning that continued negligence could impact governance and service delivery.

