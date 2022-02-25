Kohima, Feb 25 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported five new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 35,395, a health department official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 755 as no new fatality was reported, he said.

Nagaland now has 139 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,024 people have recovered from the disease, including 17 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The state had reported three new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Altogether 1,478 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states till date.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 93.30 per cent.

The state government has so far tested 4,59,079 samples for COVID-19.

